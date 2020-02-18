'Bunty aur Babli 2' release date out

New Delhi [India], Feb 18 (ANI): Yash Raj Films has just announced the release date of its much-awaited 'Bunty Aur Babli' sequel in a short clip on its official YouTube channel.

'Bunty Aur Bubly 2' is set to hit the theatres on June 26 and would feature 'Gully Boy' actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari Wagh as the legendary pair of con artistes.

The movie is a reboot of the much-appreciated 'Bunty aur Babli' that was released in the year 2005 with Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.

The Varun Sharma directed flick will re-introduce Rani Mukerji in the franchise as the original Babli with Saif Ali Khan being added as the original Bunty.


