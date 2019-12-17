'Bunty Aur Babli 2' to star Siddhant Chaturvedi opposite debutant Sharvari

New Delhi (India), Dec 17 (ANI): After a long gap of 15 years, the love saga of the thug couple Bunty and Babli is getting a remake by the Yash Raj Films as 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', revealed the production company on Tuesday.

The remake of the much-acclaimed film 'Bunty Aur Babli' will have 'Gully Boy' fame Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead role opposite debutant Sharvari.

Announcing the sequel of the movie through Twitter, Yash Raj Films tweeted, "Meet the new Bunty aur Babli! @SiddhantChturvD | #Sharvari | #BuntyAurBabli2 |#VarunSharma."

The new film of the franchise is being written by Varun Sharma and will be produced by Aditya Chopra.

Speaking about the film, Sharma said, "'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is completely set in today's time. Siddhant caught everyone's eye with his brilliant acting debut in 'Gully Boy'. We are very excited to have him play the role of Bunty. Sharvari is an extremely special actress to watch out for. They are a fresh, hot pair and their chemistry and energy is infectious."

The original film was helmed by Shaad Ali and was produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. The film saw Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in the lead and became a major hit at the box office in the year 2005. The film portrayed the story of a couple who resorts to conning people to fulfil their dreams. (ANI)

