'Bye bye Berlin,' says Alia Bhatt after 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' premiere at Berlinale

New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): After a successful world premiere of her movie 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival, actor Alia Bhatt is all set to head home.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, the actor shared breathtaking pictures from her last day, dressed in a short white dress, paired with a matching white blazer.



She kept her makeup soft and neutral and tied her hair back in a half-bun. For shoes, she picked a gorgeous pair of white-pearls heels.



"Bye bye Berlin," she penned the caption.





"Stunning," Anushka Sharma wrote.

"Gorgeous," Huma Qureshi added.

Janhvi Kapoor chimed in, writing, "Excuse me please!!!!!"

Earlier, Alia had also shared pictures from the red carpet, looking flawless in a white saree with red lips, posing in Gangubai style.



'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent, celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district.

The film, which also stars Ajay Devgn, is scheduled to release in theatres on February 25. (ANI)

