Cannes virtual film market to kickstart with online party

Washington D.C. [USA], June 19 (ANI): The virtual version of the Cannes film market, the Marche du Film, is all set to kickstart with an online party.

The Cannes party expert, Danielle Pelland has invited international distributors, and market players to a virtual event meant to bring a little bit of the Croisette to living rooms and home offices around the world.

The online party will give the international film industry a chance to swig some champagne and chill out the Mediterranean style.

The event is for buyers and industry executives taking part in the online market organized by the US talent agencies and major sales companies.

"We were all missing being in Cannes, so we tried to recreate the Cannes experience online," The Hollywood Reporter quoted Denise Sullivan of Brilliant Consulting Group.

Guests, per the invite, are asked to come equipped with a beach blanket, a glass of rose. To get a real taste of Cannes, the team has also sent gift baskets to several international distributors.

To get everyone suitably chill, famed yoga teacher and sound therapist Alessandra Montana will start things off, leading guests in a 45-minute sound bath.

Then, Sylvain Luka, house DJ at Le Maschou, will jump on the decks for a one-hour set, recorded on location at Emmanuel Le Maschou's legendary old city hotspot.

The Cannes virtual market will take place on June 22 -28. (ANI)

