Can't believe he is gone: Sanjay Dutt remembers late actor Rishi Kapoor

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): Recalling the things that Rishi Kapoor taught him, actor Sanjay Dutt on Monday said it is difficult for him to believe that the legendary actor has passed away.

Dutt took to Instagram to post a picture of himself with the late superstar and his star son Ranbir Kapoor and penned a heart-touching caption.

"One thing that Chintu Sir taught me was to always do things with a smile on our face!" his caption reads.

"It's going to take some time to sink in that Chintu Sir is not with us anymore. He has always been an elder brother to me. Can't believe he is gone!" he added.

The two senior actors have been close friends for years and have worked in several films together including 'Agneepath,' 'Sahibaan,' and others.

Rishi Kapoor passed on last Thursday morning in Mumbai after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia.

In September 2019, the actor had returned to Mumbai after staying in New York for almost a year for cancer treatment. (ANI)

