Can't expect actors to dance in content-rich films just because they know how to: Hrithik

ANI | Updated: Nov 16, 2019 18:31 IST

New Delhi (India), Nov 16 (ANI): After delivering back to back hits like 'Super 30' and 'Kaabil' Hrithik Roshan who is known for his dancing prowess feels that there is no need to flaunt your moves when it comes to certain movies which are content-heavy just because one is known for dancing and the script does not call for it.
From giving us all the timeless hook steps to delivering phenomenal performances, the actor who has been the ultimate dance icon to generations of the audience did not have him in a well-choreographed, groovy dance in his last two films.
Sharing his thoughts on the same, he said, "See, our films are also evolving. And when you look at movies through that filter then you won't expect an actor, who is known for dancing to dance just because he knows how to, especially in films like Super 30 or Kaabil."
Going back in time, with his ageless dance numbers, Hrithik who was loved for his dance moves in films such as 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai', 'Lakshya', 'Dhoom 2' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' among others further added, "Filmmakers are only going by the audience's instincts. I don't think anyone is saying, 'Oh, Hrithik hasn't danced in Super 30. Why hasn't he?' That's why, at the end of the day, it doesn't affect anything or translate into anything."
The actor is basking in the glory of his two back to back hits and has definitely emerged as the gamechanger of the year. 'Super 30' was critically acclaimed for the stellar performance as he portrayed the character of Bihari teacher Anand Kumar while he was showered love by fans for his spectacular action-sequences in 'War' alongside Tiger Shroff. (ANI)




