Cast of 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' wraps up Abu Dhabi shooting schedule

New Delhi [India], Mar 3 (ANI): The cast and crew of upcoming Yash Raj production 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' on Tuesday wrapped up the elaborate con-sequence shooting schedule in Abu Dhabi.

The news of the shoot completion was announced by film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh on Twitter.

"#AbuDhabi schedule concludes... #BuntyAurBabli2 stars #SaifAliKhan, #RaniMukerji, #SiddhantChaturvedi and #Sharvari... Directed by Varun V Sharma... Produced by Aditya Chopra... 26 June 2020 release," his tweet read.



The picture shared by the critic features the main cast of the film, Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji along with newly introduced duo, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari.



The 'Gully Boy' fame will feature as the new Bunty, whereas the character of Babli will be played by Sharvari, a young talent YRF discovered two years ago

Earlier in February, Varun Sharma, the director of the film had informed about the team going to Abu Dhabi for around 10 days.

"We are shooting a highlight con in Abu Dhabi. The landscape of Abu Dhabi just gives a lot of scale to the film and the team is going to spend around 10 days shooting the con and also some parts of the film. We want to make 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' a cool entertainer for all," Sharma was quoted as saying in a press release.

The sequel of the 2005 release is also set to reunite Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji after 11 years and will showcase them as the original Bunty Aur Babli, the release stated.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, the movie is set to hit the theatres on June 26. (ANI)

