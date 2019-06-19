Catch a glimpse of Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon's characters in 'Arjun Patila's posters

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 23:47 IST

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's lookalike- Shashikant Pedwal

New Delhi (India), June 18 (ANI): The uncanny similarities that Shashikant Pedwal shares with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan will leave you awestruck. His mannerism, usage of words, dress sense, spectacles, and of course the looks will make you feel that he is none other than senior Bachchan.