Catch first glimpse of sizzling performances by Bigg Boss 16 finalists

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12 (ANI): The big night is here. 'Bigg Boss season 16' will get its final winner tonight. Ahead of the announcement, the top five contestants will set the stage on fire along with the evicted ones. The Bigg Boss 16 finalists are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam and MC Stan. The show will be hosted by Salman Khan.

Going by the show's promo, finalist Shalin Bhanot will be giving a sizzling performance on Govinda Naam Mera song 'Bijli'. For Shalin, who has been rebuked by his fellow co-contestants, audience and even Salman Khan himself for being "fake", Ravi Kishan's support and encouragement may be instrumental in boosting his confidence.



Finalist Priyanaka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta will be performing on the song 'Iss deewane ladke ko' (Sarfarosh) tonight. Priyanka is also praised by Bigg Boss for always voicing her opinion in the house. In the journey video, Priyanka Choudhary is also described as the most clever person in the Bigg Boss house, who is "not a follower but a leader."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)



Rapper MC Stan will set the stage on fire with his electrifying rap. MC Stan's journey inside the Bigg Boss house has been a remarkable one. His witty one-liners and bold demeanour helped him rule hearts in a very short period of time. His bond with Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Sajid Khan, and Abdu Rozik was also loved by many.



Another finalist Archana Gautam will unleash her 'Anarkali' avatar on the finale stage. Archana's entry on Bigg Boss 16 was truly dhamakedar, a sign of her upcoming performance on the reality show. Often dubbed as a source of entertainment, her one-liners and massive fights made her well-known among the public, especially her physical altercation with Shiv Thakare.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)



A promo shared by the channel Colors on Instagram gives a sneak-peek into the grand finale performance between Priyanka and Shiv. In the clip, the two will be seen performing a dance on the number 'Dhan Te Nan 2.0' from the film 'Kuttey'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)



As the star attraction of the finale, Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel will come to the Bigg Boss house to promote their upcoming film 'Gadar 2'. Comedian Bharti Singh will also perform tonight. (ANI)