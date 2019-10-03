Akshay Kumar (Image Courtesy: Twitter)
Akshay Kumar (Image Courtesy: Twitter)

Catch glimpse of Akshay Kumar's feminine avatar in 'Laxmmi Bomb'

ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 12:15 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Akshay Kumar on Thursday shared his first look from the upcoming film 'Laxmmi Bomb' during the auspicious period of Navaratri.
The picture shows him cross-dressed in a bright red saree, as he poses front of an idol of goddess Durga.
The first look shared on Twitter shows him sporting a red saree paired with a black blouse along with red glass bangles and a huge bindi.
"Navratri is about bowing to the inner goddess and celebrating your limitless strength. On this auspicious occasion, I am sharing with you my look as Laxmmi. A character I am both excited and nervous about... but then life begins at the end of our comfort zone...isn't it? #LaxmmiBomb," Akshay tweeted talking about trying something completely different in the flick which also stars Kiara Advani.

Raghava Lawrence is directing the film, which is being produced by A Cape of Good Films Production in association with Shabinaa Entertainment and Tusshar Entertainment House.
'Laxmmi Bomb' is set to burst on the silver screen on June 5, 2020. Whereas Akshay's 'Housefull 4' is set to theatres on 25 October, this year.
Meanwhile, Kiara Advani will be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. She was last seen opposite Shahid Kapoor in 'Kabir Singh', a Hindi remake of Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy'. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 13:02 IST

Ben Barnes joins cast of Netflix's 'Shadow and Bone'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): Actor Ben Barnes is set to join the cast Netflix's 'Shadow and Bone' series based on Leigh Bardugo's bestselling 'Shadow and Bone' and 'Six of Crows duology'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 12:57 IST

Corey Gamble happy with Kris Jenner despite fight with Scott Disick

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): Despite Scott Disick and Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble's on-screen feud the pair is in a good place.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 12:29 IST

Sidharth Malhotra shares soul stirring song 'Tum Hi Aana' from...

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): After impressing moviegoers with the high-octane trailer, makers of action-drama 'Marjaavaan' have released the first track from the film titled 'Tum Hi Aana'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 11:52 IST

We bet you didn't know about this habit of Kangana Ranaut!

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): We all have weird habits and some embarrassing secrets but when you have an elder sibling you can't expect them to guard the secrets forever!

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 11:32 IST

'Saand Ki Aankh' new song: Taapsee, Bhumi shake a leg to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu unveiled a new peppy track from her upcoming movie 'Saand Ki Aankh' titled 'Woomaniya' on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 10:46 IST

Here's why Demi Moore's daughter Rumer Willis is proud of her

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): Actor Demi Moore's daughter Rumer Willis is proud of her mother for opening up about her "vulnerability" in her new book.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 10:43 IST

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's different priorities led to their split?

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): There is always a story behind every breakup and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott's reported breakup is no different.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 10:42 IST

Here's what Wendy Williams has to say about ex-husband's alleged mistress

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): Wendy Williams talked about a chapter of her personal life with the studio audience.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 10:31 IST

Days after nuptials with Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber to launch...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): After exchanging nuptials for the second time with wife and model Hailey Baldwin, pop star Justin Bieber is back to music.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 10:16 IST

Julie Andrews went into depression after she lost her singing...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): Singer Julie Andrews revealed that she went into devastating depression after she lost her legendary singing voice post an operation in 1997.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 09:38 IST

Kevin Smith says he 'felt sick' after call from Harvey Weinstein

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): Filmmaker Kevin Smith has shared the details of a phone call he received from the now-disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein just a week before he was accused with sexual harassment in 2017.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 09:13 IST

Alison Sweeney to star in Blake Shelton's next

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): Actor Alison Sweeney is all set to collaborate with Blake Shelton for a new project.

Read More
iocl