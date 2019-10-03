Catch glimpse of Akshay Kumar's feminine avatar in 'Laxmmi Bomb'

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Akshay Kumar on Thursday shared his first look from the upcoming film 'Laxmmi Bomb' during the auspicious period of Navaratri.

The picture shows him cross-dressed in a bright red saree, as he poses front of an idol of goddess Durga.

The first look shared on Twitter shows him sporting a red saree paired with a black blouse along with red glass bangles and a huge bindi.

"Navratri is about bowing to the inner goddess and celebrating your limitless strength. On this auspicious occasion, I am sharing with you my look as Laxmmi. A character I am both excited and nervous about... but then life begins at the end of our comfort zone...isn't it? #LaxmmiBomb," Akshay tweeted talking about trying something completely different in the flick which also stars Kiara Advani.



Raghava Lawrence is directing the film, which is being produced by A Cape of Good Films Production in association with Shabinaa Entertainment and Tusshar Entertainment House.

'Laxmmi Bomb' is set to burst on the silver screen on June 5, 2020. Whereas Akshay's 'Housefull 4' is set to theatres on 25 October, this year.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani will be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. She was last seen opposite Shahid Kapoor in 'Kabir Singh', a Hindi remake of Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy'. (ANI)

