Deepika Padukone (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Celebrate accomplishments of the country's women: Deepika Padukone joins PM's 'Bharat Ki Laxmi' movement

ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 14:40 IST

New Delhi (India), Oct 22 (ANI): Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is the latest to join the bandwagon reverberating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Bharat Ki Laxmi' movement and his call to citizens to outline the achievements of India's 'daughters' on this festival of lights -- Diwali.
After ace shuttler PV Sindhu, Deepika on Sunday shared a two-minute clip on Twitter highlighting the need to give voice to the accomplishments of daughters.
Featuring glimpses of Sindhu and Padukone, the video ends with the PM pressing on the need to bring out the undiscovered inspiration stories of women achievers around us and propagate the message around using #BharatKiLaxmi.
"This Diwali, let us throw light on & celebrate the contribution & accomplishments of the women of our country! #BharatKiLaxmi," Deepika tweeted.


Earlier in the day, Sindhu also announced her support for PM Modi and tweeted, "Societies grow when women are empowered and their accomplishments are given a place of pride! I support PM @narendramodi ji #BharatKiLaxmi movement. It celebrates extraordinary achievements of extraordinary women of India. This Diwali, let's celebrate womanhood."
During the 57th episode of his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi announced the commencement of the campaign during Diwali and called on citizens to outline the achievements of 'daughters' of the country using BharatKiLaxmi hashtag.
"There must be numerous daughters amongst us who, through their perseverance, diligence and talent have brought glory to their families, society and the country. This Diwali, can we arrange programmes to honour the Laxmi of India?" Modi said.
"This time, let us do campaign #Bharatkilaxmi. Encouraging the Laxmi of Bharat amounts to strengthening the paths of prosperity for the country and her citizens," he added.
Padukone and Sindhu together graced the cover of Femina magazine earlier this month. The two along with Kiran Mazumdarembodied beauty, determination and strength! (ANI)

