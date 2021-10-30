Celebrities mourn demise of veteran actor Yusuf Husain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 (ANI): After hearing the sad news of the demise of veteran actor Yusuf Husain, best known for his roles in hit films like 'Vivah', 'Dhoom 2' and 'Dil Chahta Hai', members of the film fraternity took to their social media handles to share their condolences for the star's family.

Abhishek Bachchan took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture of Husain along with the note, "#RIP Yusuf ji. We worked together in several films starting with Kuch na kaho and lastly on Bob Biswas. He was gentle, kind and full of warmth. Condolences to his family."



Manoj Bajpayee also took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Sad News!!! Condolences to @safeenahusain @mehtahansal and the entire family!!! Rest in peace Yusuf saab."



Rajeev Khandelwal shared a throwback picture from the time when Husain attended his reality show 'Sacch Ka Saamna'.

Along with the picture, he tweeted, "The man who faced his truths on #SachKaSaamna like nobody else finally meets the truth of everyone's life. I will remember him for someone so real that it feels unreal. Respect. #YusufHussain."





Ranvir Shorey also extended condolences on his Twitter handle by remembering the late actor.

"Saddened to hear of senior colleague, #YusufHussain sahab's demise. A warm, gentle and affectionate man, with a benign presence. He will be missed. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers.#RIP #respect," he wrote.



Earlier today, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is Yusuf Hussain's son-in-law, condoled the star's demise and shared an emotional note in his memory, reacting to which several celebrities including Pooja Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Pratik Gandhi, Dia Mirza and more extended their condolences.

The cause of Yusuf Husain's death is not known yet. The veteran actor worked in the Hindi film and TV industry for many decades.

He is best known for movies such as 'Raees', 'Raaz', 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi', 'Shahid', 'OMG: Oh My God', 'Krrish 3', 'Dabangg 3', 'The Tashkent Films', and 'Jalebi' among many others.

He has also worked in popular TV shows such as 'Mullah Nasruddin', 'Kumkum: Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan', 'Ssshhhh... Koi Hai', 'CID', and 'Tum Bin Jaaoon Kahaan'. (ANI)

