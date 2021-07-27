Celebrities pour in wishes for Kriti Sanon on her 31st birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): It's actor Kriti Sanon's birthday today, and she has received heartfelt wishes from several celebrities from the film industry.

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who worked with Kriti in 'Panipat', took to his Instagram Story to wish her a happy birthday and also to wish her luck for her new movie 'Mimi'.



"Happy birthday Kriti ! Hearing amazing things about Mimi. Can't wait to watch the movie. My best wishes to the entire team and hope you have a fab day ahead," he wrote.

Kriti's co-star from 'Bareily Ki Barfi', Ayushmann Khurrana, shared a lovely picture of him with Kriti and wished her a happy birthday by calling her "pretty Kriti Sanon".



Actor Anushka Sharma, too, wished Kriti on social media.



"Happy birthday Kriti! Here's wishing you a splendid birthday," she wrote.

Kriti's younger sister Nupu Sanon gave us a glimpse of Kriti's pre-birthday party, which was held on Monday.



Nupur even penned a lengthy note for Kriti, saying she is her lifeline.

"Happy Birthday to my Lifeline ji Krits.. Tu duniya ki sabse special ladki hai! Anyone who knows you even a little...knows that your outer beauty is nothing in comparison to your inner beauty. You're the sweetest soul looking for the most positive things in everyone,uplifting and motivating people,NOT even slightly PRETENTIOUS and holding onto your roots with such grace! I can keep writing on and on but what I really mean is that MIMI ek hi hai bas is duniya mein.. saaf dil our achhi niyat.. koi tere aas paas bhi nahi !! I love you sabse zyada... proudest sister.. And thankful to have you in my life," Nupur wrote.

Actor Varun Sharma and casting director Mukesh Chabbra were also present at the low-key birthday party.

Kriti has garnered birthday wishes from actors Prabhas and Sunny Singh as well. The three will share screen space with each other in 'Adipurush'. (ANI)

