Celebrities shower love on Aanand L Rai's birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): On filmmaker Aanand L Rai's birthday on Tuesday, Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles and sent him warm birthday wishes.

Action Star Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram stories and wished the director Aanand of his upcoming film 'Raksha Bandhan' by sharing the BTS pictures from the sets.

He wrote, "Happy birthday captain."



Akshay's co-star from 'Atrangi re' movie Sara Ali Khan dropped a birthday wishes for Aanand. She shared a collage of cute 'Atrangi re' pictures and she wrote, "Sir!! Thank you so so much...Thank you for being you."



Bhumi Pednekar also extended her birthday wishes to Aanand by sharing pictures with him. The actor captioned the post on her Instagram stories, she wrote, "Happy birthday my dearest @ aanandlrai. Too many happy memories and tons of love for you."

Thank you for looking out for us #Rakshabandhan ke anek rishte hote hai. Ours is forever sir", she added.





Anushka Sharma also posted a solo picture of the filmmaker with the birthday wish, she wrote, " "Happy birthday Aanand sir. Wishing you love and light always."



Singer-actor Ayushmann Khurrana wished Aanand by sharing an unseen picture of them.



Further extending the birthday wishes, Rakul Preet Singh dropped a sweet message on her Insta handle. She wrote, "Happy Birthday Sir. MAY YOU KEEP CREATING BEAUTIFUL STORIES, HAVR A LOVELY YEAR."



In August, Rai is all set to come up with his new film titled 'Raksha Bandhan', which features Akshay Kumar as some version of Maryada Purushottam Ram, who is willing to sell even his kidneys to marry off his four sisters, played by Sadia, Sahejmeen, Deepika and Smrithi.

Bhumi Pednekar and Seema Pahwa are also a part of the film, which will be out in theatres on August 11. (ANI)

