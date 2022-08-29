Celebrities shower warm birthday wishes to Nagarjuna Akkineni

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): South superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni received warm wishes on his 63rd birthday on Monday with celebrities penning sweet notes for him on social media.

Megastar Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter handle and wished his dear friend with a love-filled tweet.

"Happy Birthday My dear friend @iamnagarjuna. Wish you good health, happiness and success always!" he wrote.



The 'Srimanthudu' actor Mahesh Babu dropped a sweet message for Nagarjuna. He wrote, "Happy birthday @iamnagarjuna!! Wishing you happiness and abundance always!"



'Sita Ramam' actor Dulquer Salmaan also wished the birthday boy. "Wishing the wonderful and stylish King @iamnagarjuna Garu, our dearest Nag sir, a very happy birthday !! Lots and lots of love."





Alia Bhatt penned a sweet note for his co-star Nagarjuna Akkineni along with BTS pictures from the 'Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva' sets. He is playing the character of Anish the Artist in the movie.



Sharing the picture on Instagram stories, she wrote, "HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY NAG SIR! IT HAS BEEN AN HONOUR AND PRIVILEGE TO HAVE WORKED WITH YOU."

The 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' actor Ravi Teja also extended warm birthday wishes to the 'Don No.1'. He wrote, "Happy birthday, @iamnagarjuna sir, Let your swag and style remain forever king-size. Wishing you good health and happiness always."



Nagarjuna made his debut in the acting industry with V Madhusudhan Rao's directorial 'Vikram' in 1986.

He has done films including, 'Meri Jung: One Man Army(Mass), 'Devadas', 'Manmadhudu 2', Telugu film 'Wild Dog', which has been directed by Abishor Solomon and many more.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nagarjuna has 'The Ghost' with Praveen Sattaru and 'Bangarraju' with director Kalyan Krishna in the pipeline. Along with these, he will be seen in 'Brahmastra', which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (ANI)

