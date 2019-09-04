Celebrities wish Rishi Kapoor a 'fantastic year ahead' on his 67th birthday!

New Delhi (India), Sept 4 (ANI): Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor turned a year older on Wednesday and a host of celebrities extended their warm wishes to the actor.
From Riteish Deshmukh to Randeep Hooda and Madhuri Dixit to Anil Kapoor, a number of people from the celluloid world made the actor feel special on his 67th birthday.
Rishi's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wished him in the most adorable way by sharing a collage including pictures from the actor's childhood till adulthood.
"From my heart to you Papa, to the most special person! I love you," she shared on Instagram.
Rishi has been seeking treatment for an unknown health condition in New York. Actor Riteish who paid a visit to the veteran in NYC wished him on Twitter.
"Happy Birthday Rishi Kapoor. Sir, wishing you a fantastic year ahead -filled with love & happiness. May god bless you with the best of health. See you in India Sooonnnnn!!!!" he tweeted.
His 'Prem Granth' co-star Madhuri Dixit wrote, "Happy birthday Rishi Kapoor. Wishing you a year of good health and happiness!"
Meanwhile, actor Anil Kapoor who played Rishi's childhood buddy in 1993 film 'Gurudev', posted a long message for him.
"Happy Birthday, James Rishi Kapoor! You've always been like family to me, an elder brother and an actor I admire," he wrote on Twitter.
He continued expressing hope to see Rishi back on screen again and tweeted, "I hope to see you working your magic on screen again & look forward to us working together as well! Sending you lots of love & light!"
Actor Randeep Hooda tweeted, "Here's wishing health and strength and a very #HappyBirthdayRishiKapoor sir."
Rishi's 'Eena Meena Deeka' co-star Juhi Chawla wrote, "Chintuji ... wish you a Happy Happy Happy Birthday!!! Was SO wonderful to meet you and Neetuji in NY ...!!!"
Other celebrities including Urmila Matondkar, Paresh Rawal, Bhushan Kumar, Ekta Kapoor among others also wished the actor a happy birthday. (ANI)
