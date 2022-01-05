Celebs shower Deepika Padukone with love, wishes on her birthday

(Mumbai) (Maharashtra) [India], January 5 (ANI): As Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone turned 36 on Wednesday, wishes poured in from the Indian film industry, while also extending good wishes for her upcoming film 'Gehraiyaan'.

Veteran star Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram Story to wish the birthday girl, who had earlier shared posters from her upcoming film.



Actor Kiara Advani also extended heartfelt birthday wishes for the 'Piku' actor, while wishing her good luck for 'Gehraiyaan', which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.



Actor Katrina Kaif wished her "health, peace and happiness" for the upcoming year.



Stars like Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi also showered the 'Padmaavat' actor with heart-warming birthday wishes.



Anushka Sharma wished her "love and light" while Vaani Kapoor wished her a beautiful year ahead.





Janhvi Kapoor wrote a special message calling the 'Bajirao Mastani' actor the most "graceful, dignified and inspiring actor," while also wishing her for her upcoming film.



Huma Qureshi posted a playful message calling Deepika the "sexy lambu from Bangalore" while also tagging Deepika's younger sister Anisha Padukone.



Actor Ananya Panday, who co-stars with her in the film 'Gehraiyaan' wrote, "Happiest Birthday Deepu. Biggest Hug and kiss always. Can't wait for the world to see you as Alisha."



South film star Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was last seen in a special song for the monstrous hit 'Pushpa: The Rise-Part 1', wished Deepika an "incredibly special birthday that everyday afterward starts and ends with love and peace of mind" while also calling her "the most gorgeous inside and out".



'Baahubali' actor Tamannaah Bhatia also wished Deepika via her Instagram Story.



Deepika, who made her Bollywood debut with 'Om Shanti Om', has a number of highly-anticipated movies in her kitty including 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan, 'Pathan' with Shah Rukh Khan, and 'Project K' with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. (ANI)

