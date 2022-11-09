"Chai on cheek": Shraddha Kapoor expresses her love for tea

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 (ANI): Be it her birthday or clocking 75 million followers on Instagram, actor Shraddha Kapoor loves to celebrate important events with "chai".

On Tuesday, Shraddha shared an adorable picture of herself with a cup of tea on her smiling face, marking the celebration of achieving 75 million followers on Instagram.

She further jotted down the caption saying, which is a homage to all chai lovers, "Celebrating 75 Million with Chai on cheek. Badi badi Instafam, Choti choti Khushiyaan."

View this post on Instagram Shared post on Time



Chai lovers quickly filled up the comment section and congratulated the actress.

"Congratulations beauty. Nothing better than celebrating any moment with chai," a social media user commented.

"Woah. God bless you," a netizen wrote.

Shraddha recently hogged the limelight with her cameo in Bhediya's Thumkeshwari. This has again raised the excitement of her fans to watch her in 'Stree 2'.However, 'Stree 2' has not been officially announced yet.

Shraddha will also be seen in Luv Ranjan's next opposite Ranbir Kapoor, which is all set to release in March, 2023. (ANI)