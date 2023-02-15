'Chak De! India' actress Shilpa Shukla pays tribute to Javed Khan Amrohi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI): The demise of veteran actor Javed Khan Amrohi has left his 'Chak De! India' co-star Shilpa Shukla extremely sad.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa penned a heartfelt note in memory of Javed Khan Amrohi.

She wrote, "Tell your friend that in his death, a part of you dies and goes with him. Wherever he goes you also go. He will not be alone. Team ke Sukhlal ji ..With you Sir#javedkhanamrohi Rest in peace."

Javed Khan Amrohi passed away on Tuesday at a Mumbai hospital. He was 70.

The actor, best known for featuring in films like 'Andaz Apna Apna' and 'Lagaan', reportedly died due to lung failure.

After learning about the unfortunate news, Aamir Khan Productions' Instagram team paid condolences.

"Javed Ji, You never failed to fill the room with joy and warmth. Your pure heart and positive energy will be dearly missed," a post read on the Instagram account of Aamir Khan Productions.

Javed Khan Amrohi began his career in theatre after graduating from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and starred in over 150 films and a dozen TV shows.



Besides 'Andaz Apna Apna' and 'Lagaan', Javed Khan Amrohi portrayed key roles in films including 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke' and 'Ishq' among others. He was also seen in 'Sadak 2,' starring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt. Apart from films, he also worked in TV shows such as 'Mirza Ghalib'. (ANI)