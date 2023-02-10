'Chak De! India' actress Tanya Abrol gets married, see pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI): It's raining weddings in Bollywood. After Sidharth-Kiara, actress Tanya Abrol is the latest celebrity to get married.

Tanya, who was featured in 'Chak De! India', married her boyfriend Aashish Verma on Thursday. It was a reunion for Chak De India girls at Tanya's marriage.

From Vidya Malavade to Shilpa Shukla and Chitrashi Rawat, the Chak De girls marked their presence at Tanya's wedding festivities.





Couple Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik also marked their presence.

Taking to Instagram, Abhinav dropped a few images with Tanya and penned a heartfelt note.



He wrote, "We have spent seasons under the same sun, you are younger but sensible and i am more fun. The highs and lows the journey flows.. you been a sister a friend a support @tanyaabrol so happy to see you as a bride and that glow."



For her wedding, Tanya dressed up in pink lehenga and paired it with a green blouse. She opted for a statement neckpiece, traditional chooda and kalire.

Recently, Tanya's Chak De India co-star Chitrashi also got married. Her wedding also saw the reunion of Chak De India actresses.

Besides playing Balbir Kaur in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chak De India, Tanya Abrol has been a part of projects like Best Of Luck Nikki and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui among others. (ANI)