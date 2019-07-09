Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel
Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel

'Chal phoot yahan se', Rangoli Chandel tells Hrithik Roshan

ANI | Updated: Jul 08, 2019 21:30 IST

New Delhi (India), July 8 (ANI): Rangoli Chandel who is known for her ranting tweets, is unable to get over the feud between her sister Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan. She once again slammed the actor and took a jibe at his remark on her sister.
Rangoli shared a screenshot of a news portal headline which read, "Hrithik Roshan calls Kangana Ranaut a bully with whom he has learnt to deal with patiently."
Rangoli who is one of those who does not slip off things easily, bashed the actor and tweeted, "Yeh dekho uncle ji phir shuru ho gaye, arrey chal bhai aage badh, thode thode dinon baad baizzati ki dose ki lat lag gayi hai shayad, tere liye ab mere paas koi dose nahin hai, chal phoot yahan se."

Some time back, Rangoli launched an attack on Alia Bhatt, contextualizing her comments around the controversy revolving around the latest flick 'Kabir Singh' and its director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.
Not just this, Rangoli even lashed out at Taapsee Pannu who did not mention Kangana while praising the trailer of her upcoming film 'JudgeMentall Hai Kya.'
As soon as she tweeted her comment, Kangana's sister Rangoli was quick enough to post a series of tweets where she accused the actor of copying her sister and not acknowledging her while praising the trailer.
Rangoli even vented out her anger on Anurag Kashyap who came to the aid of Taapsee and also got involved in the Twitter battle. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 22:55 IST

Faraz Arif Ansari to showcase story of LGBTQ community through...

New Delhi (India), July 8 (ANI): Filmmaker Faraz Arif Ansari is all set to narrate the story of LGBTQ+ community through his next film 'Sheer Khurma.'

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 22:31 IST

Angelina Jolie looks all dark in 'Maleficent: Mistress of All...

Washington D.C.[USA], July 8 (ANI): Disney released the trailer of the much-awaited film 'Maleficent: Mistress of All Evil', which is a prequel of 2014 Sleeping Beauty, on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 22:04 IST

Keke Palmer criticises R Kelly, says "that's not the person I...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 8 (ANI): American actor-singer Keke Palmer is still trying to wrap her head around the downfall of her former mentor and singer R Kelly.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 21:41 IST

Kevin Spacey's accuser could be forced to testify about missing phone

Washington D.C. [USA], July 8 (ANI): The man who accused American actor Kevin Spacey of groping him at a bar, may be forced to testify about his allegedly missing cell phone.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 20:18 IST

Megan Rapinoe quotes rapper Nipsey Hussle in celebratory World Cup post

Washington D.C.[USA], July 8 (ANI): American soccer player Megan Rapinoe mentioned late rapper Nipsey Hussle while celebrating United States' record fourth Women's World Cup title.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 19:40 IST

Hrithik Roshan explains importance of asking questions in...

New Delhi (India), July 8 (ANI): Hrithik Roshan, who is playing the role of Indian Mathematician Anand Kumar in the upcoming film 'Super 30', surprised his fans as the actor has lent his voice to the latest track 'Question Mark.'

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 19:18 IST

Meghan Markle wants to adopt rescue dog for Archie

Washington D.C. [USA], July 8 (ANI): Meghan Markle is planning to adopt a rescue dog for her son Archie so that he can experience the joys of growing up with a 'man's best friend'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 19:08 IST

Jenelle Evans' ex-fiance Nathan Griffith opens up about losing...

Washington D.C.[USA], July 8 (ANI): American TV star Jenelle Evans' ex-fiance Nathan Griffith wrote about the actor in a recent tweet on giving up the custody of his 5-year-old son Kaiser.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 19:00 IST

'Gully Boy' wins NETPAC Award at BIFAN in South Korea

New Delhi (India), July 8 (ANI): After impressing the Indian audience, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gully Boy' has now been recognised at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFAN) in South Korea.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 18:54 IST

I'm very impulsive when it comes to choosing a script: Rajkummar Rao

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Rajkummar Rao has finally revealed how he picked the stellar line-up of films he has starred in. The actor, who is awaiting the release of 'Judgementall Hai Kya', said that he is very impulsive when it comes to choosing a script.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 18:35 IST

Boyzone all set to bid adieu with their last tour!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 8 (ANI): One of the most successful boy bands ever, Boyzone, is all set to bid fans goodbye after 26 long years, with a farewell tour.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 18:33 IST

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger enjoys time with family

Washington D.C. [USA], July 8 (ANI): Newlyweds Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger seem to enjoy their married life. The pair was spotted in Hyannis Port, Mass on Sunday. The couple along with Schwarzenegger' family enjoyed a boat ride," reported E! Online.

Read More
iocl