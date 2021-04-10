'Chandigarh ke ladke!': Ayushmann Khurrana shares hilarious throwback picture with brother on World Sibling Day

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): On the occasion of World Siblings Day, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana walked down the memory lane and dug out a hilarious picture featuring him with brother Aparshakti Khurana.

The 'Bala' actor hopped on to his Instagram handle and shared a hilarious snap featuring him posing with his brother and actor Aparshakti Khurana. The post shared on the photo-sharing platform cherishes the good old memories of the duo who were eight kgs heavier at the time it was captured.

"Khaate peete Punjabi ghar ke Chandigarh ke ladke. Sirre de fukre. We were some 8 kgs heavier and 8 times more stupid. #WorldSiblingDay @aparshakti_khurana," Ayushmann wrote alongside the picture.





With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, it garnered more than 2 lakh likes within an hour of being posted, while scores of the fans of both the actors chimed into the comments section leaving a string of emoticons for the siblings.

Aparshakti was also quick to reply to his National award-winning brother as he wrote, "Hahahaha wowww," in the comments section.

However, this is not the first time that Ayushmann had shared a picture with his brother on social media. Both the stars keep sharing such pictures that reflect the warmth of their bond while wishing each other on such special days.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2012 film 'Vicky Donor', has delivered a string of hits in the past couple of years. He currently has many upcoming projects in his kitty including 'Anek', 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' and 'Doctor G'.

Ayushmann was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo', alongside Amitabh Bachchan. (ANI)

