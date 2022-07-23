Chandrashekhar Azad birth anniversary: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra shares video of Aamir Khan's portrayal of freedom fighter

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI): On the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Chandrashekhar Azad, filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra paid a heartfelt tribute to him.

Taking a stroll down memory lane, Mehra shared a throwback video of Aamir Khan playing the freedom fighter in his hit film 'Rang De Basanti'.

"Happy Birthday Chandrashekhar Azad," Mehra captioned the post.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CgWlV-oJmq3/?hl=en



Azad was born on July 23, 1906, as Chandra Shekhar Tiwari in Bhavra village of Madhya Pradesh, he joined the freedom movement in 1921 while studying in school. He's famous for his slogan "We will face the bullets of enemies. We were free and we will remain free." In December 1921, when Mahatma Gandhi launched the non-cooperation movement, Azad took part in it. After joining the movement, he was arrested by the British police and when he was presented before a magistrate, he declared his name to be 'Azad', his father's name as 'Swatantra'.

Interestingly, 'Rang De Basanti' follows a British woman, Sue (Alice Patten), travelling to India, armed only with a dream to recreate India's freedom struggle involving freedom fighters Chandrashekhar Azad, Bhagat Singh, Ashfaqulla Khan, Ram Prasad Bismil, and Shivaram Rajguru. (ANI)

