Chandro, Prakashi Tomar tell how they started shooting post 60

Baghpat (Haryana) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Shooter Dadis Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, who will see their life story on screen in 'Saand Ki Aankh', are every bit happy to have a film on story!

The two took up shooting in their 60s and while their interesting journey will be portrayed in the film, the Dadi duo also opened up about how they picked up the sport.

"When I started shooting, I was already 65. I took my granddaughter to Saifali and handed her a loaded gun but she got scared. Then I tried a shot and it hit at 10 in the first time," said Chandro Tomar.

"That was when I had my first encounter with shooting and I started going to practice every day. Days after, a picture of mine appeared in the newspaper," she added.

This is how one of the Shooter Dadi got her start and the rest is history.

"I have played national and open a lot many times. I also have a medal in the north zone and used Air pistol, sports pistol among others," she continued.

"I am totally overwhelmed by the film," she added.

The anecdote of Arjun hitting the fish's eye in the epic Mahabharata is widely known and that is what the octogenarian had to convey as a message.

"Arjun didn't see the fish but saw the eye. So keep your focus on the eye," she said.

Meanwhile, her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar, who joined her in shooting, explained, "I lifted the pistol at the age of 60 and today I am 83. First, my sister-in-law used to go alone and when I came to know about it, I also joined her."

The 83-year old believes that girls shouldn't be kept at home as they are nothing less than boys.

Actors Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu will be seen in the roles of the Shooter Dadis in their Diwali release 'Saand Ki Aankh'.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film is being produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar. (ANI)

