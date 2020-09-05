Changed this tomboy into a heroine: Preity Zinta pays tribute to Saroj Khan on Teachers' Day

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): On the occasion of Teachers' Day, Bollywood actor Preity Zinta recalled the influence of late dance master Saroj Khan, stating that she was her "strongest critic".

Sharing a lovely picture with the late Bollywood choreographer on Instagram, the 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actor noted that Khan was someone "who single-handedly changed this tomboy into a heroine".

"Saroj ji you will always be my most treasured teacher, my strongest critic," the actor wrote alongside the throwback photographs.

As she paid her respect, the 45-year-old actor thanked the dance master for all the lessons she learned from her, be it "art of dance, communication, and expression in songs".

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Love and respect always. Rest in peace," she concluded.



Saroj Khan, who has been a dance master to legendary actors including late star Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, and others, passed away on July 3 due to cardiac arrest at the age of 71.

Actor Shilpa Shetty, who earlier in the day extended gratitude to all her educators, took moment to remember the late dance master.

Retweeting a throwback video of herself where she is reminiscing about her first meeting with Khan, the 45-year-old actor wrote: "Miss you, Saroj ji. Happy Teachers' Day to my favourite and ultimate dance guru".

The news of Khan's demise came in as a shockwave to many in the entertainment industry, and since then celebrities have been remembering the late dance master on several occasions.

On July 5, actor Madhuri Dixit has paid tribute to Khan on the occasion of Guru Purnima. The duo used to share a bond that has created magic on-screen. (ANI)

