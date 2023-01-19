Check how Athiya Shetty loves to sport KL Rahul's clothes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 (ANI): If you are in love, won't you share your significant other's wardrobe?

Indian star cricketer KL Rahul and Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty are killing the 'wardrobe sharing' game for quite some time. Birthday, vacation, casual date.... whatever the occasion is, 'IT' couple never disappoints their fans to relish some droolworthy PDA (Public Display of Affection) online.

If reports are to be believed, the couple is likely to tie the knot the next week. But there is no confirmation from them till date.

Meanwhile, let's revisit their love-filled posts in which Athiya and Rahul had set some major couple goals.

In the first picture, Athiya posted a mirror selfie sporting a shirt, which could be found in Rahul's Instagram posts too. Is it a mere coincidence? Not at all! The couple knows how to hog the limelight...



In the second picture, Athiya went subtle and suggestive. She didn't post a full picture wearing Rahul's shirt. She had tickled the fan's fantasy by posting a suggestive snap, while her nail art of the same colour told the entire story.





If you have an eye on your boyfriend's jeans, won't you share his jacket too? Athiya loves Rahul's wardrobe and doesn't miss any chance to grab the comfy clothes of the cricketer.



White seems to be the favourite colour of the couple. Both Rahul and Athiya are often seen in white-coloured shirts and tees. As they were twinning in the fourth picture, netizens loved the fun-filled frame.



Does anyone love to have an ice cream? Athiya and Rahul are again sporting the same shirt and making us crave for a vacation...



Time will tell whether they will tie the knot...But they are surely one of the couples to watch out for... (ANI)

