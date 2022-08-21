Check out Dia Mirza's cutest birthday wish for husband Vaibhav Rekhi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21 (ANI): Dia Mirza keeps sharing beautiful images and videos of her family, and we can't complain because we love them! Fans, especially, love it when their favourite stars give them a glimpse of their personal lives on social media.

On Sunday, Dia treated us with yet another beautiful picture from her wedding to wish her husband Vaibhav Rekhi on his birthday. Dia, looking elegant in her wedding outfit, wished Vaibhav with the sweetest message. She wrote, "Happy Birthday Husband...May you always laugh loudest, give selflessly and care deeply. You are love @vaibhav.rekhi. And we are so lucky to have you in our lives. Keep growing and spreading joy," followed by a string of emojis.

She also shared that the picture was clicked by celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha.



Celebrities with the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Bipasha Basu, and Malaika Arora also showered Vaibhav with love and wishes in the post's comment section.





Recently, Dia treated her fans to an adorable glimpse of her son Avyaan from their trip to Goa. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a picture of Avyaan, where a little one can be seen in his mother's arms, while Dia stood by the sea.



Dia married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi last year in February, and on May 14, 2021, they welcomed Avyaan.

On the work front, Dia has been shooting for Tarun Dudeja's 'Dhak Dhak' alongside Taapsee Pannu, Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi. Helmed by Tarun Dudeja, the film 'Dhak Dhak' belongs to the adventure genre which follows the story of a road trip undertaken by a girl gang.

Dia will also be seen in filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's upcoming film 'Bheed'. (ANI)

