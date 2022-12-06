Check out how Ananya Panday wished bestie Navya Nanda on birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 (ANI): Navya Nanda turned a year older on Tuesday, and while many of her friends took to social media to wish her, the most special one came from her bestie Ananya Panday.

Ananya took to her Instagram story to wish her "cosy corner" on her birthday and wrote, "happy birthday to my cosy corner, my anchor, my mummy, my sous chef, my partner in everything. Love you the most my navzu @navyananda."



Navya Nanda is the founder of Project Naveli and co-founder of Aara Health. Navya Naveli Nanda's Project Naveli is an initiative to fight the issue of gender inequality in our country, India. Aara Health is a women's health platform aiming to build awareness and services around feminine health in India.

She is the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Her mother Shweta Bachchan is a writer while her father Nikhil Nanda is a businessman.



Navya's brother Agastya is all set to make his film debut in Zoya Akhtar's Netflix series 'Archies' alongside other star kids Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan.

Currently, Navya is gaining popularity through her podcast 'What the hell Navya' which she does alongside her mother Shweta and grandmother Jaya Bachchan.

Talking about Ananya, on the work front, Ananya was last seen in a Pan-India action film 'Liger' alongside south superstar Vijay Deverakonda.

Produced by Karan Johar, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office. She will be next seen in a comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles and is all set to hit the theatres on July 7, 2023.

Apart from this, she also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Helmed by the debutant director Arjun Varain, the official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

