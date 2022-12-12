Check out how Dhanush wished Rajinikanth on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 (ANI): As legendary actor Rajinikanth turned 72 on Monday, his fans, colleagues and family members flooded social media with special messages for him.

His son-in-law Dhanush, too, dropped a birthday wish for Rajinikanth.

"Happy birthday THALAIVA," Dhanush tweeted, adding a string of folded hands emojis.



dhanushkraja/status/1602127429086351360" rel="noopener" target="_blank" title="https://twitter.com/dhanushkraja/status/1602127429086351360">https://twitter.com/dhanushkraja/status/1602127429086351360

Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth also wished her father on his birthday.

"No amount of praise is enough for you ..You make millions happy everyday..You are to be celebrated every single day..But today wishing you THE SUPER STAR. MY APPA and OUR ONE AND ONLY THALAIVA the happiest healthiest and the most heartfelt HAPPY BIRTHDAY #rajiniday," Aishwaryaa wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmD-WFDPX6b/?hl=en

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth will be next seen in filmmaker Nelson's Jailer, an action-comedy drama. The movie also stars Ramya Krishnan, Shivarajkumar, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi and Vinayakan in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on April 14, next year. (ANI)

