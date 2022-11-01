Check out how Disha Patani is kicking away Diwali calories

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 (ANI): After kickboxing, Disha Patani is back with new fitness challenge. On Monday, the 'Malang' actor dropped a video on social media.

Disha was last stationed in Goa for a shoot. Earlier, she shared her kickboxing video before the initiation of the Diwali season and now that the season is over, now she is kicking away all the calories with her strict fitness routine.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Ek Villain Returns' actor dropped a video of herself trying a flip.

In the video, Disha was seen dressed in a white t-shirt and grey trousers.



As soon as the video was posted, the fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Disha is quite active on social media and often shares her workout routine and her kickboxing video.

Today, Disha is an inspiration for many, especially to the youth, and her social media posts inspire many. The actress never misses a day in the gym despite her busy schedule.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will be next seen in Siruthai Siva's periodic drama, which is to be made in 10 languages in two parts. The film has been tentatively titled 'Suriya 42'.

Apart from this, she will also be seen in Karan Johar's 'Yodha' co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Project K alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone. (ANI)achchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone. (ANI)