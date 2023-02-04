Check out how Priyanka Chopra spent quality time with daughter Maltie in snow

Colorado [US], February 4 (ANI): Days after revealing the face of her daughter Maltie Marie, actress Priyanka Chopra took a stroll on the streets of Aspen, Colorado with the little one.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka dropped pictures showing how she spent quality time with Maltie amidst snow-clad mountains.

Priyanka was also accompanied by a couple of friends.

"Creating Perfect Moments everyday," she captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoNyEE8yF0R/?hl=en

Priyanka added an evil eye emoji, a heart emoji and a folded hands emoji along with the post.



Along with fans, her singer-husband Nick Jonas reacted to her vacation post.

Nick dropped a fire and red heart emoji in the comment section.

"Amazing clicks," a social media user wrote.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot as per Christian and Hindu rituals in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

Last year, the couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which have become cult classics over the years. 'Jee Le Zaraa' is reportedly going on floors soon. (ANI)

