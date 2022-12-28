Check out how Raveena Tandon expressed gratitude to year 2022

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI): Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon is immensely grateful for the year 2022 'work-wise'.

The 'Andaz Apna Apna' actor took to Instagram to share a series of images and video clips from behind the scenes of her web-series, 'Aranyak'.



"An appreciation post for what the journey of #aranyak has been for me ! Some bts shots and behind the scenes! The rewards keep coming in . Thank you and gratitude for what 2022 has been work wise ," she wrote in the caption.



The first two images showcased the 'Mohra' actor in a yellow Patiala suit with a red sweater.



In another image, Raveena was seen gleefully posing for the camera with the series' director Vinay Waikul and co-actor Parambrata Chatterjee.



The 48-year-old actor was all smiling with the cast and crew of the crime thriller series in this snap from a gathering.



The 'K.G.F: Chapter 2' actor ended her series of images with this enthralling shot in the police uniform as she faced the bright sun in the middle of a forest.

'Aranyak' was Raveena's digital debut, which completed one year on December 10.

Tandon played the character of female cop Kasturi Dogra in the series, which fetched her the Filmfare OTT award for Best Actor, Series (Female): Drama.

Directed by Vinay Waikul, 'Aranyak' revolves around police officer Kasturi digging up skeletons and reviving a forgotten myth of a bloodthirsty, serial killing entity in the forest after a foreign teenage tourist disappears in a misty town.

Recalling working on her digital debut, Raveena said, "I rejected almost 20 projects before choosing 'Aranyak'. I feel content and proud that it shaped up well and gave more insights into women empowerment."

Ashutosh Rana, Parambrata Chatterjee, Zakir Hussain, Meghna Malik and Indraneil Sengupta also featured in important roles in 'Aranyak', which was released on Netflix on December 10, 2021.

Raveena is currently busy shooting for 'Patna Shukla', which also stars Satish Kaushik. (ANI)