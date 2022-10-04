Check out how Soha Ali Khan's husband Kunal Kemmu, daughter Inaaya wished her on birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 (ANI): Soha Ali Khan turned a year older today. Soha's daughter Inaaya and husband Kunal Kemmu penned down sweet notes on social media.

Soha took to her Instagram Story and posted a photo of a handwritten note from her daughter.



Soha's daughter wrote a sweet handwritten note for her.

The actor shared Inaaya's handwritten note on her Instagram Stories with a red heart.

Inaaya misspelt words while writing a birthday wish for her mother. The note reads, "For mama, I love you so much and may you have a very happy birthday. Love, Inaaya."

Further extending birthday wishes, Soha's husband and actor Kunal Kemmu dropped a series of pictures along with a sweet note.

Sharing the post, he wrote, "To my forever muse. Funny sleeper. Someone I drive nuts. Someone i am nuts about. My partner in everything I love to do even when it might not be something that she loves..ok I got carried away. Only in things that she loves. After all she is a princess. My princess and we can be royals or dress up like them atleast. Happy birthday my love my forever sunshine @sakpataudi."

He shared portraits of her wife, who looked gorgeous.









In the fourth picture, Soha was seen resting on the bed.



Next image from their vacation, where Kunal was seen posing with the birthday girl.



In the sixth photo, Soha was seen making goofy expressions while looking up and pulling her hair.



In the next picture, the couple planted a kiss on each other.



The last image showcased the royalty in the frame. As Soha- Kunal recreated Anarkali and Salim from the movie 'Mughal-e-Azam.'



Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu welcomed their daughter Inaaya in September 2017.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Soha was last seen in the web series 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati'. Next, she will be a part of Amazon Prime Video's upcoming 'Hush Hush' alongside Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami and Karishma Tanna. It will release on September 22. (ANI)

