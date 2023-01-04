Check out how Sonam Kapoor celebrated Holiday Season with her family

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): It was a lavish family get-together for Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor over the Holiday Season.

The 'Delhi 6' actor was seen spending some comfy moments with the rest of the Kapoor family in images posted to Instagram by her husband Anand Ahuja.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja)

"the past 10 days ... Grateful and wish everyone a happy & fulfilling New Year #everydayphenomenal," Anand wrote in the caption.

The first image featured the 'Aisha' actress dressed in a plain black dress with long silver earrings as she posed with her husband as well as her brother, actor Harshvarrdhan Kapoor as the trio rested on a comfy sofa.

In another image, the 'Neerja' actor was seen stretching in a room with lots of Yoga mats.

In yet another image, Sonam was seen posing with her husband Anand, and younger brother Anant Ahuja. Her father, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor was also spotted in the Holiday festivities.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March 2022, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together.

The couple welcomed their baby boy on August 20 in Mumbai. The proud parents announced the news through a cute message template that read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)