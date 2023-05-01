Check out how Sussanne Khan wished her son Hridaan on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 (ANI): Interior designer and Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan wished her son Hridaan Roshan on his 15th birthday with an adorable birthday note.

Sussanne took to Instagram and dropped a video where Hridaan can be seen giving a solo performance with his guitar. There were some pictures of Hridhaan with Sussane and his brother Hrehaan.

Calling her son 'Ridzfullofstars', she wrote, "Happiest HAPPPPY BIRTHDAY my Ridzfullofstars you are An ARTIST beyond my comprehension.. you truly slip inside the eye of your mind and create magic.. I know that your heart is the Best one on this planet and your soul leads you to start a beautiful revolution... I love you maddddddlyyy and I am so grateful you chose me as your mama... #Ridzstar #bestfriend #bestheart #Artistsoul The boy who only looks back in LOVE."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrsID4iLUfm/

As soon as the video was shared, celebrities from the film industry chimed into the comment section to shower their love on Hridhaan.

Malaika Arora wrote, "So cute, lotsalove".

Pashmina Roshan commented, "Happy birthday Ridz! this is such a cool video @suzkr ."



Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Pinkie Roshan, the mother of Hrithik Roshan, also shared a heartfelt birthday message for her 'grandson' with a string of pictures.

She captioned, "TO MY GRANDSON. Never forget how much I love you. As you grow older you will have many challenges in LIFE. Believe deep in your heart that your capable of achieving ANYTHING you put your mind to..... YOU WILL NEVER LOOSE You either WIN or LEARN. Just Dream, Plan, do your Best. There are NO LIMITS. Love GRANDMA HAPPY Birthday HRIDAAN."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrqrsUjItGO/

Rakesh Roshan also posted a picture with Hrithik and sons Hridaan and Hrehaan.

"My Roshans great & grand, Happy Birthday to the youngest Hridaan Roshan May God give u all that your heart desires. Love," he wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrsJLvWt-I7/

Sussanne and Hrithik tied the knot in December 2000. The couple has two sons - Hrehaan (born in 2006) and Hridhaan (born in 2008). Hrithik and Sussanne divorced in 2014. Things have been cordial between them since their separation and they continue to co-parent their sons.

Sussanne is currently dating Arslan Goni and the duo frequently shares their pictures and videos on social media, while Hrithik is apparently in a relationship with actor Saba Azad. (ANI)

