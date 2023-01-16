Check out Kartik, Kriti's sizzling chemistry in 'Munda Sona Hoon Main' from 'Shehzada'

Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], January 16 (ANI): The first and much-anticipated song from Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's action-family entertainer 'Shehzada', 'Munda Sona Hoon Main', was unveiled on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Kriti treated fans with the peppy number along with a caption, "Munda sona hai tu, Kudi main karod di.. #MundaSonaHoonMain OUT NOW!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CneTngnP-Dg/

Ever since the leading duo -- Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon -- teased this peppy track, fans have been eagerly waiting for the song.

Shot in the picturesque backdrop of Mauritius, Kartik and Kriti can be seen setting the screen on fire with their sizzling chemistry!

As per a statement by the film's unit, "Munda Sona Hoon Main is an infectious track that will become an instant earworm. Kartik and Kriti are nailing the track with their sizzling chemistry. This foot-tapping track that is hot and high on energy definitely has a vibe to it."

This track is sure to make you groove to its beats. It also marks Aaryan's first-ever collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh. It's safe to say that the electrifying voice of Dosanjh compliments Kartik's charming looks perfectly, making the song a treat for the eyes and ears.



The statement added, "It's for the first time, Diljit Dosanjh is lending vocals to Kartik's song that makes the song sound as well as look so fresh."

The song is also sung by Nikhita Gandhi while the lyrics are by Kumaar. The words have been set to a peppy tune by music composer Pritam.

Makers of the upcoming masala entertainer film unveiled the official trailer on Thursday.

The 3-minute trailer showcases the 'Luka Chuppi' actor in a never-seen avatar. Action-packed scenes, quirky dialogues and power-packed performances has raised the level of excitement around this film.

Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the film also Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar in lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on February 10, 2023.

'Shehzada' also marks the debut of Kartik as a producer.

The film is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo', which starred actor Allu Arjun in the lead role.

Apart from this, Kriti will be seen in the pan-India film 'Adipurush' opposite Prabhas and Sunny Singh. She also has an action thriller 'Ganpath- Part 1' opposite Tiger Shroff. (ANI)

