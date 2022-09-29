Check out Kunal Kemmu's cute birthday wish for his daughter Inaaya

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 (ANI): Couple Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya is celebrating her fifth birthday today.

Marking the special occasion, Kunal took to Instagram and dropped a cute wish for the little one.

"Happy Birthday my Inni boo. 5 years have gone by like the 5 bedtime stories we read in 5 minutes. I now understand what parents mean when they say that kids grow up too fast. But I look forward to growing younger with you everyday my jaan. Love you to the moon and back," Kunal wrote.

Alongside the sweet message, he uploaded an adorable picture which features the father-daughter duo.

Inaaya's aunt Saba Pataudi also penned a sweet birthday wish for her on social media.

"Inni jaan, One ..to four, and now Mahsha'Allah you're all of 5! How quickly these years have gone by....Happy 5th Birthday My Inaaya jaan. Aani loves you to the moon n back! Stay safe and Blessed Always," she posted.

Soha and Kunal got engaged in July 2014 in Paris and married on January 25, 2015. The two became parents to Inaaya in 2017. (ANI)