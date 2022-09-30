Check out Prabhas' Lord Ram look from his upcoming movie 'Adipurush'

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Finally the wait is over! Makers of the much-awaited movie 'Adipurush' starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh unveiled the first look poster on Friday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Prabhas treated fans with his first look from the movie.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Aarambh || Join us as we embark on a magical journey on the Sarayu River Bank in Ayodhya, UP. #AdipurushInAyodhya. Unveil the first poster and teaser of our film with us on Oct. 2 at 7:11 PM!#AdipurushTeaser #Adipurush releases IN THEATRES on January 12, 2023 in IMAX & 3D!."

View this post on Instagram Shared post on Time



In the poster, the 'Bahubali: The Beginning' actor can be seen in a never-seen before intense avatar. Dressed in a white dhoti, a belt wrapped around his waist, holding a bow and an arrow while aiming towards the sky. The Prabhas' look in the posters reminds us of Lord Ram.

'Adipurush' is an upcoming mythological movie. The film is Om's new directorial venture after last year's blockbuster 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'.

The film is based on the epic Ramayana, showcasing the triumph of good over evil. This religious town in Uttar Pradesh is also the birthplace of Lord Ram, making the location much more relevant for this event.

Prabhas as Raghava in the movie will be portraying the role of Lord Ram and Sunny will be seen as Lakshman. Kriti is set to essay the role of Sita in the forthcoming film and Saif will portray the role of Raavan.

As soon as the poster was posted, the actor's fans and followers flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Starrr starrr Rebelstarrrrr."



Another fan wrote, "Jai prabhas."



"Annnna waiting," another comment reads.



The next comment reads, "Jai sree ram."



The teaser of the film will be released on 2nd October on the bank of Sarayu in the holy land of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

The grand event will be graced with the presence of superstar Prabhas, Kriti along with the director Om Raut and the producer Bhushan Kumar.

'Adipurush' being the mega Indian film produced by T Series and Retrophiles , directed by Om Raut is a visual extravaganza slated to release on January 12, 2023 in IMAX and 3D.

Helmed by Om Raut. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair, the film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. (ANI)