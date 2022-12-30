Check out Salman Khan, 'Patna Shukla' team's pre New Year pictures

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 (ANI): Arbaaz Khan and the star cast of 'Patna Shukla' celebrated the wrap and pre-new year at his house. Salman Khan also became part of the celebrations on Thursday.

Satish Kaushik, who will be seen playing a pivotal role in the film, took to Instagram and dropped a string of images from the wrap celebrations which Salman is seen posing with the cast and crew of 'Patna Shukla'.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Great pre new year cum cast get together at Arbaaz's home after completion of our movie Patna Shukla .. it was great fun .. wishing happy new year to all.."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmwCf45ocaL/

In the first picture, Salman was seen posing with his brothers- Sohail and Arbaaz along with Satish Kaushik.



In the second image, Satish was seen posing with co-star Raveena Tandon.

'Patna Shukla' stars Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Anushka Kaushik. It is slated to be released in 2023.

Speaking of Salman's projects, he has recently finished shooting for 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. It is an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji and also features Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead.

Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vijender Singh are also a part of the film. The film is now slated to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2023.

Previously 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' was scheduled to release in 2022-end.

Recently, the 'Sultan' actor also announced the new release date of his next action thriller film 'Tiger 3' which was previously scheduled to hit the theatres on April 23, 2023, and will now be releasing on the occasion of Diwali 2023.

With this, Salman has now already booked two big festivals for the release of his next two biggies, which is definitely not less than a treat for all his fans. (ANI)

