Check out Sara Ali Khan's early morning makeup routine

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 (ANI): Sara Ali Khan looks 'Chaka Chak' even when she is busy getting ready in the morning.

The 'Atrangi Re' actor took to her Instagram stories to share a boomerang clip of her hair and makeup being done by her entourage.



Sara is seen wearing a multi coloured printed suit, getting her face touched up along with her hair by a couple of her makeup artists.

The Instagram story was recorded at 2:35 AM. It also bears the caption 'Coffee first Think later'.

Prior to this, the 'Love Aaj Kal' actor had shared a video on Friday, where she was seen ditching the Mumbai traffic and travelling back to her home via local train along with her team members.



"Namaste Darshako Today we used our brain Samay ka sadupyog we took a train," She wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be next seen in director Laxman Utekar's next untitled romantic drama film alongside actor Vicky Kaushal.

She also has 'Gaslight' with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, and Karan Johar's next 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' in which she will play a brave freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.

Apart from that, she will also be seen in director Anurag Basu's next film, an anthology, 'Metro...In Dino' alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkana Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal. (ANI)