Check out soulful song 'Allah De Bande' from Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur's 'Gumraah' film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI): A new song from Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur-starrer 'Gumraah' is out.

Titled 'Allah De Bande', the soulful track is sung by Mithoon, Jubin Nautiyal, Aaman Trikha.

Have a look



Gumraah', helmed by debutant Vardan Ketkar, is an official remake of the Telugu film 'Thadam' (2019).

The film will see Aditya in a double role along with Mrunal Thakur as a cop. The makers recently unveiled the film's trailer which showcases a murder mystery that has left the police and the characters in the movie perplexed on multiple occasions.

Opening up about his character, Aditya shared, "It was quite challenging to essay the double role. I also wanted to push myself and challenge myself...so it was interesting to be a part of Gumraah. It's a different film. I hope the audience will like it. "

'Gumraah' is scheduled to release in theatres on April 7. (ANI)