Check out SRK's reaction on being asked about Salman's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4 (ANI): Shah Rukh Khan who is basking in the massive success of his film 'Pathaan' conducted an interactive session with his fans and gave a sweet reply when asked about Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' box office prediction.

During an #AskSRK session on Saturday, a fan asked the 'Don' actor, "#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan boxoffice prediction?"

To which he replied, "Bhai ki picture hai...dekhna toh laazmi hai!!"

During the 15 minutes, #AskSRK session Shah Rukh answered several questions related to his film, and industry friends.

Makers recently unveiled the official teaser of the film which got massive responses from the audience.

Produced by Salman, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is directed by Farhad Samji. The film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Pooja Hedge, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.



The film is slated to release on Eid 2023.

Talking about SRK's 'Pathaan' marks SRK's return to the silver screen after four years. It's an action-spy film. Salman Khan appears in an extended cameo as his character from the Tiger movies, which are also a part of the new shared universe that YRF has set up.

'Pathaan' has been creating a storm at the box office ever since its release on January 25, 2023.

It has already collected Rs 364 crore in India in 8 days.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.

SRK will be seen in 'Jawan' which is set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023, across five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

He also has Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'. The film marks SRK's first collaboration with Taapsee Pannu. (ANI)

