Check out teaser of Emraan Hashmi starrer 'The Body'

New Delhi (India), Nov 13 (ANI): More than a year after Emraan Hashmi and team wrapped up shooting for thriller 'The Body', the teaser of the film is finally out!

The 'Murder' actor on Wednesday took his fans on a gripping case of a missing body as he shared a forty-five-second clip on Twitter.

The clip which had a terrifying background score featured a text which read, "Some things are exactly as they appear... is this?"

However, a few seconds later, it read, "#TheBody is missing and so is the trailer."

However, towards the end, it becomes clear that the trailer will be out on Friday.



Along with the trailer, the actor also put out a poster of the film which pictures wine spilled out of a glass, surrounded by a bottle of some drug, two rings, a mobile phone and a note which read, "Miss you jaan."



The mystery thriller has been helmed by Malayalam director Jeethu Joseph who is making his directorial debut in Bollywood with the film.

Along with Emraan, the film will also see Rishi Kapoor along with South actors Vedhika Kumar and Sobhita Dhulipala in key roles.

Last in year July, the team completed filming after shooting for over 45 days in various parts of Mumbai and Mauritius. It is jointly produced by Sunir Kheterpal and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

The film is set to open in theatres on December 13 this year. (ANI)