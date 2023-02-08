Check out the special meaning behind Kiara Advani's customised kaleeras for wedding with Sidharth Malhotra? Details inside

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): As Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani finally got hitched in a royal wedding in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace, several glimpses from their grand marriage ceremony made their way on social media and be it their outfits or the jewellery, the newlywed couple stood out in every aspect.

For the ceremony, while Sidharth opted for an ivory sherwani with an exquisite royal lustre, Kiara donned a Manish Malhotra-designed pink lehenga, which featured intricate embroidery detailing of roman architecture. It was inspired by the special love the newlyweds share for the city of domes.

However, what stood out the most were Kiara's dazzling customized kaleeras, which are umbrella-shaped dangling ornaments that are attached to the bride's choodas. Mrinalini Chandra had designed Kiara's kaleeras, which featured stars, moon, the couple's initials and butterflies.

They also had a thoughtful dedication to Sidharth's late pet dog and the newlywed couple's favourite travel destination.

Meanwhile, Kiara's neckpiece features an exquisite composition of ultra-fine hand-cut diamonds crafted with rare Zambian emeralds. She was seen wearing a diamond ring, prompting speculations that it is her wedding ring.

The couple got married as per Hindu traditions with band baaja and baraat. Famous 'Jea' wedding band from Delhi arrived at the venue on Tuesday.

Kiara and Sidharth have always been tight-lipped about their relationship. They neither accepted nor denied the dating rumours.

Sidharth and Kiara apparently fell in love while shooting for 'Shershaah', which was released in 2021. The duo was often seen hanging out together which added extra fuel to their relationship rumours.

Kiara revealed in an episode of 'Koffee with Karan' season 7 that she first met Sidharth at the wrap-up party of 'Lust Stories'. She also confessed that she and Sidharth Malhotra are definitely more than "close friends." (ANI)