Check out this funny yet romantic banter of Shehnaaz Gill, Guru Randhawa

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 (ANI): Singers Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa have collaborated on a song, which will be out on January 10, 2023.

On Saturday, Guru took to Instagram and shared a BTS video from the shoot of the music video.

In the clip, Shehnaaz is teaching Guru how to pose romantically. Guru can be seen laughing all along as they try to strike a romantic pose. Shehnaaz looks gorgeous in a thigh-high slit red dress. On the other hand, Guru looks dapper in a beige suit.

"You are only allowed to look at @shehnaazgill during the shoot. Moon is rising on 10th January 2023," Guru captioned the post.

The video of Shehnaaz and Guru left netizens in awe.

"Hahah best video," a social media user commented.

"So cute," another one wrote.

Shehnaaz and Guru, undoubtedly, share a great bond.

In October, Guru dropped an adorable video with Shehnaaz on social media from a Diwali party. In his post shared on Instagram, Shehnaaz was seen dancing with Guru. The two were all smiles as they enjoyed dancing with each other. Addressing Shehnaaz as 'India's favourite', he wrote, "With India's fav @shehnaazgill. Happy Diwali."

Shehnaaz rose to fame with his stint in 'Bigg Boss 13'. She is now all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. She will also be seen in '100%', a film by Sajid Khan. John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi are also a part of the family entertainer. (ANI)