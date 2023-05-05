हिंदी खबर
Emraan Hashmi (Image source: Instagram)
Check out this rare family picture of Emraan Hashmi from their Golf nights

ANI | Updated: May 05, 2023 22:14 IST


Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 (ANI): Actor Emraan Hashmi on Friday dropped a family picture from their golf nights.
The 'Selfiee' actor took to Instagram and shared a picture where he can be seen posing with his family on the Golf ground. Emraan wore a white T-shirt with beige cargo pants.
Along with the post, he wrote, "DxB !! Golf nights."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan)


As soon as he dropped the post, Emraan's fans bombarded the comment section with cute comments.
A user wrote, "Beautiful pic."
Another fan commented, "Love u Emraan bhai."
Meanwhile, on the work front, Emraan was last seen in a family entertainer film 'Selfiee' alongside Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty.
The film has been helmed by Raj Mehta. (ANI)

