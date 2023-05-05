Check out this rare family picture of Emraan Hashmi from their Golf nights

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 (ANI): Actor Emraan Hashmi on Friday dropped a family picture from their golf nights.

The 'Selfiee' actor took to Instagram and shared a picture where he can be seen posing with his family on the Golf ground. Emraan wore a white T-shirt with beige cargo pants.

Along with the post, he wrote, "DxB !! Golf nights."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan)



As soon as he dropped the post, Emraan's fans bombarded the comment section with cute comments.

A user wrote, "Beautiful pic."

Another fan commented, "Love u Emraan bhai."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Emraan was last seen in a family entertainer film 'Selfiee' alongside Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty.

The film has been helmed by Raj Mehta. (ANI)