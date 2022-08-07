Check out this unseen video of R Madhavan watching Rocketry with Nambi Narayanan in Parliament

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7 (ANI): Actor-director R. Madhavan's recently garnered a laudatory review as the film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' was screened in the Parliament of India. An unseen video of Madhavan watching Rocketry with Nambi Narayanan is surfacing on social media.

Taking to his Instagram stories, R. Madhavan re-shared a video from his fan club page and captioned the post, "Ha ha wow."



The video was shared by the Instagram handle, @endrendrum_maddy.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg7COgFAYLh/

In the video, the scientist Nambi Narayanan was seen watching the scenes from his biopic film, directed by Madhavan.

Recently, the biographical drama was screened in Parliament and it received quite a phenomenal response. The Indian Government political leaders felicitated the actor and the scientists with bouquets.



Talking about the same, director-actor Madhavan said "It was quite a humbling experience. I was proud and nervous at the same time. You have to realise this isn't a common occurrence and I still cannot believe it happened. And of course, I am eternally grateful that the film was so well received."

'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is a 2022 Indian biographical drama film written, produced and directed by R. Madhavan in his directorial debut. The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, played by Madhavan, a scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation.

For the unversed, 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' was released on June 1. The film features Madhavan in the lead role of scientist Nambi Narayanan.

The movie was shot in India, France, Canada, Georgia and Serbia. Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya played cameos in the film.

Talking about the superstars' cameos, Madhavan revealed that they did not charge a single penny.

"The two (SRK and Suriya) did not charge a single penny for their work in the film. They did not charge anything for caravans, costumes, and assistants. In fact, Suriya flew out to shoot in Mumbai with his crew on his own money. He did not charge for the flights or for the dialogue writer who translated his lines in Tamil. There are a lot of good people in the industry. I am an outsider and I have met several people in my career who wholeheartedly helped me. Just on my request, Amit ji (Amitabh Bachchan) or Priyanka Chopra post a tweet (to show their support for the film). I am grateful for their love and respect," Madhavan had shared.

'Rocketry' was released in six languages worldwide, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. (ANI)

