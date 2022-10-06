Check out throwback picture of Vicky, Sunny Kaushal with Shah Rukh Khan from 'Ashoka' sets

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal, on Wednesday, shared a throwback picture of both of his sons along with actor Shah Rukh Khan from the sets of the film 'Ashoka'.

Taking to Instagram, Sham shared the picture which he captioned, "By God's grace this photo was taken in 2001 during the shooting of Asoka in Film City. Vishnu Vardhan was asstt director & Vicky was studying in 8th standards. No body ever imagined that one day Vicky will join film line & in 2022 both of them will be winning Best Director & Best Actor Awards respectively for Shershah & Sardar Udham. Destiny & God's blessings #vishnuvardhan @vickykaushal09 Rab di meher."



In the picture, Vicky and his brother could be seen standing along with the 'Chak De India' actor.

Soon after the veteran action director shared the picture it got viral on social media.

Actor Urvashi Rautela commented, "Proud father n proud son. Sir aap sabse best hai aapse & aunty se milke bahut acha laga us din."

"Kisi ko nhi pta tha yeh Katrina ji ke dulhe bnenge," another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, Sham Kaushal is a veteran action director who has worked in blockbuster hit films like 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Rajneeti', 'Om Shanti Om' and 'Baadshah'.

Talking about Vicky's film front, he will be next seen in director Laxman Utekar's next untitled romantic drama film alongside Sara Ali Khan and in Dharma Productions' next 'Govinda Naam Mera' along with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.

Apart from that, he also has Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur' opposite Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh.

Sunny Kaushal, on the other hand, will be next seen in an upcoming thriller 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' with Yami Gautam and in 'Letters to Mr Khanna' with Neetu Kapoor. (ANI)