Check out Twinkle Khanna's "perfect birthday" celebrations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 (ANI): Twinkle Khanna turned 48 on Thursday and shared a glimpse of her "perfect birthday" celebrations.

Taking to Instagram, Twinkle dropped a couple of pictures featuring her family.

In the first picture, the birthday girl was seen having fun banter and enjoying drinks with her hubby Akshay Kumar.



In the next picture, Twinkle was seen posing with her daughter Nitara, son Aarav as well as members of their extended family and friends.

Twinkle was seen donning a breezy green outfit for an outdoor birthday celebration.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "The perfect birthday with all the people I love the most.

Thank you for your lovely wishes and here is wishing you all a wonderful new year ahead!"

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, the author's fans and industry friends chimed in comment section.

Actor Malaika Arora wrote, "Happy birthday my dear Tina."

Actor Bobby Deol dropped a sweet wish. He wrote, "Happy happy birthday."

Akshay also penned down an adorable birthday wish for his wife.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a fun video which he captioned, "While you may be glad to have missed my live performance the other day, I'm glad I get to witness you and all your madness every single day! But as much as I love you, I really think you should stop singing And Happy birthday Tina."

In the video, the 'Mela' actor could be seen singing and dancing in beautiful green outfits.

Twinkle shares a common birth date with her dad Rajesh Khanna. To mark the day she took to Insta and dropped a throwback snap.



"A bittersweet shared birthday and a lifetime of memories," she wrote in the caption.

As far as work is concerned, Twinkle quit acting in 2001 after starring in a string of films. She ventured into writing in 2015, releasing her first book 'Mrs Funnybones'.

Twinkle wrote another book comprising an anthology of stories titled 'The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad' in 2017 and followed it with another book titled 'Pyjamas Are Forgiving', which came out the following year. (ANI)