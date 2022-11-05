Check out what Kapoor sisters do when they are together in London

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 (ANI): Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor have time and again given us major sister goals and this time it's no different.

The Kapoor sisters who are currently in London are enjoying every moment with each other.

Taking to her Instagram, Kareena on Thursday, dropped a series of pictures featuring Lolo.

In the first picture, Kareena and Karisma were seen posing in the lift. Bother were seen wearing matching black outfits that they teamed up with jackets.



In the second image, the sisters were seen getting ready in the hotel washroom.





The third picture gave a glimpse of their shopping outing.



In the last photo, Kareena and Karisma posed for the camera.



Sharing the pictures, the 'Jab We Met' actor wrote, "What sisters do when they have the day together. Pose Makeup Shop Repeat...#Girls just wanna have fun."

Kareena is currently shooting for Hansal Mehta's project in London. Recently, shared a glimpse of how she is spending a day off from the shoot with her younger son Jeh.

Speaking of the project, it is being helmed by Hansal Mehta. It is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Kareena.

Kareena flew down to London a few days ago and ever since the actor has been sharing many posts to keep her fans updated. (ANI)

